Rearrange Mail Accounts in list
Is there a way to rearrange the account order for M3? When I added Gmail (with the new snapshot), it added it to the top and I want it in the 2nd position as it is not my main mail account.
@JodyW It seems is not yet implemented. +1
Would be nice if this thread could be moved to Feature Requests by any moderator. Thanks in advance.
I'm looking around on the latest version. I'm guessing this feature is still not implemented?
-
Pesala Ambassador
Mail Accounts are sorted by alphabetical order — not by the date that they were added.
I have 4 account... how ever they seem to appear in random order...
First I added them in the order I wanted...
All fine... But after restart of client the orde was changed.
I then tried to prefix each account-name with the order I want....
- Account private
- Gmail account
- Work account
However - the sorting still doesn't seem to work !??? After restart of client it's random again.
kelleychambers
@Pesala Nope. That's not true. My accounts as shown in Vivaldi are as follows:
KC.com
P&P
iCloud
And that's how I entered them. I want them in alpha order. But alas, Vivaldi hasn't figured that part out for whatever dumb reason. Before they add more "features" they need to implement the basics first! All they have to do is take a look at any full featured client like Mailbird, em Client, Spark or hell even Mac's own built in Mail app. This is a rock bottom, basement necessity and I cannot believe in all the time Vivaldi has promoted their "free mail client' they haven't done it.
If Vivaldi wants to be taken seriously as a real mail client alternative to Outlook, Mailbird or even Spark, they need to get their &^%$ in order and start implementing the bare necessities NOW!
@Pesala The alphabeitcal order is not according to what you name them , but only according to the username on the account itself. User cannot affect this sort order in any way, at present.
@kelleychambers Vivaldi sorts per the username of the account. At present, there is nothing you can do about that.
@robach It's not random. It's alphabetical per username of the account. Unfortunately, we cannot yet change that.
Well that's just down right stupid to lock down how a user's accounts are displayed. They programmed it deliberately like this which really pisses me off. Screw it. I'll go back to Mailbird. Yeah, it's a paid for app... but at least they don't lock down how your shit is displayed. Absolutely ridiculous.
@kelleychambers What are the actual usernames of these accounts? You did not show that.
I've only done this fifty times or so in different ways, and it has always, irrespective of the order in which I added them or what I NAMED the accounts, been aplhabetical per username.
@kelleychambers It's not "locked down." They just haven't programmed a better way to do it yet. I expect that will come.
@Ayespy They did lock it down! They ordered it the way they felt it should be completely disregarding how the USER wants to do it. Do you see a way to reorder it the way YOU want? It's bad UX and piss poor UI. One ALWAYS designs for the user and their needs/wants. I'm a web designer and developer of over 25 years. I know what I'm talking about.
And yeah, I'm pissed. This stupid, trivial BS in 2023 is absolutely pointless and 100% avoidable.
@kelleychambers said in Rearrange Mail Accounts in list:
the way they felt it should be...
You assume this was intentional, and intentionally inflexible. Such is not the case. There is no intent in the Vivaldi team to limit your choices, or to make choices that overrule what you want. There is merely a programming design that has to have an order, and alpha (built in to the base software) is what they wound up with. To make it more flexible will require thousands of more lines of handwritten code which will, I'm confident, be written in time.
@kelleychambers said in Rearrange Mail Accounts in list:
100% avoidable
In what way, exactly? How would you have written the code differently? Can you educate the developers in how they could have written mail better? Actual text of code they should have written differently? I'm curious how this was "100% avoidable."
@Ayespy Of course it's intentional! This is how the delivered product is with zero flexibility. They should have put it in beta a little longer and implemented the bloody code. To believe there's some keyboard jockey behind the scenes handwriting the code is absolutely delusional. Vivaldi, being a fork of Opera and now open source, with plenty of resources and pre-populated code to do it. It wouldn't even take an hour with a dedicated dev. Now, maybe a few hours total to do proper QA cross platform but still. It's nothing for real software devs.
kelleychambers
@Ayespy Having been a product and project manager for agile development, I can tell you it was 100% avoidable had they done their research, due diligence and actually planned it properly. It's that simple.
@kelleychambers said in Rearrange Mail Accounts in list:
To believe there's some keyboard jockey behind the scenes handwriting the code is absolutely delusional.
You completely do not get how Vivaldi, particularly the mail client was created. Most of it has been hand-coded, outside of the Chromium/Blink base. I have followed the development of the mail client, and it took over six years to WRITE - not copy-and-paste. That said, there are elements of the client, particularly database structures, that had to be plugged in as-is, and which are very problematic/fussy/fraught to alter. That's not to say it can't be done, but there are not toggle-switch options on pre-written software to simply make it how you want it.
@kelleychambers said in Rearrange Mail Accounts in list:
It's that simple.
Actually, no, it's not.