@Pesala Nope. That's not true. My accounts as shown in Vivaldi are as follows:

KC.com

P&P

iCloud

And that's how I entered them. I want them in alpha order. But alas, Vivaldi hasn't figured that part out for whatever dumb reason. Before they add more "features" they need to implement the basics first! All they have to do is take a look at any full featured client like Mailbird, em Client, Spark or hell even Mac's own built in Mail app. This is a rock bottom, basement necessity and I cannot believe in all the time Vivaldi has promoted their "free mail client' they haven't done it.

If Vivaldi wants to be taken seriously as a real mail client alternative to Outlook, Mailbird or even Spark, they need to get their &^%$ in order and start implementing the bare necessities NOW!