IMAP QUOTA Extension
burnout426
It'd be nice to be able to right-click on an IMAP folder, goto "properties" and have a "Quota" tab like in Thunderbird that shows the quota for the folder/account.
https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc2087
https://tools.ietf.org/id/draft-melnikov-extra-quota-00.html
