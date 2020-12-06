Feed Article Link Should Be in the Header Bar
-
burnout426
When viewing a feed message, the link to the article is way at the bottom of the message. For a long message, you have to scroll all the way down just to get to the link. The link should be in the header bar as a Website header like it is in Thunderbird.
-
pauloaguia Translator
Actually I'd like to see it both at the top (for the reasons mentioned) but also at the bottom - some feeds do contain long texts but that are not complete. After getting to the bottom of the local part, it'd be nice to have the link for the full article readily available as that's when I need it a few times too...
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests