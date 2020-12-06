Properties Item when Right-Clicking on an Account in the Mail Panel
burnout426
When right-clicking on "[email protected]" for an account in the mail panel, there should be a "Properties" item that takes you to
vivaldi://settings/mail/with that account selected in the account list on the page.
