Paste as Quotation
burnout426
In Thunderbird, when composing a message, you can right-click in the body and choose "Paste as quotation" to paste the current clipboard into the body as quoted ("> " before each line etc.). Would be nice if M3 had this as it can be convenient when quoting and replying to multiple parts of a message.
