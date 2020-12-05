Alert When Event is Over
legobuilder26
So sometimes I'm somewhat of a perfectionist, sometimes I am quite the opposite. When I am in "perfectionist mode," my brain's timer kinda turns off. I could work on, um.. this post, for example, for a while and not knowing that it's been hours. (Not for this specific post, thank goodness.) I got in the habit of creating a task/event in the Calendar, I just don't know when it's over. One more option here
would be great: At event end (or whatever the V team wants to call it)
pauloaguia Translator
@legobuilder26 Currently, I can see two workarounds for that:
- create a new task after the first one (may even have zero duration) and set an alert for that one as well.
- click Vivaldi's clock and set a timer for when you want to be alerted to stop whatever you're doing. This works even if you don't create a task in the first place.
eggert Vivaldi Team
I can see that being a useful option for some occasions, remind you that the meeting should be ending now or whatever.
It has some complications to implement as all features but I will add a ticket to our tracking system and we will get to it at some point.
