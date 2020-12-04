Keep main toolbar available + show address in address bar
-
I'm not sure what exactly should be shown, but something in lines of feed://{feed.address} for selected feed and feed://{feed.address}/{article.uid} when article is selected sounds reasonably
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests