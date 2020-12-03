RPM ARM version
please make an ARM RPM file.. this will solve so many issues not only for Fedora ARM on desktop but also for openSUSE ARM, Fedora ARM, and Sailfish OS on mobile.
@bigc0127 RPM ARM has totally sense. Unsure about sailfish OS. I mean, the desktop version is not optimized for a mobile usage and probably the apk version is better for that.
(But I also know Android 5+ wrapper only work for Sony XA2/Xperia 10 licenced Sailfish users).
Also we already have a specific request for Sailfish OS support
I saw you meant a mobile port for sailfish os.
A Former User
Can’t you just unpack (or repack if necessary) the deb?
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
