Option to Modify Sent Folder Double-Click Behaviour
I was completely surprised to discover that when I would double-click on an email in my Sent Folder, Vivaldi would recreate the email as a new draft. This is completely unexpected, is non-intuitive, and confuses a new user into thinking that maybe he hadn't actually sent the email. It is furthermore an action that is not found in any other email client (aside from, reportedly, Opera Mail). I propose that this behaviour be eliminated or that the developers at least provide an option in Vivaldi to turn this off and have double-clicking an email in the Sent folder result in opening the original email in a new tab, as is done with emails in all other folders.
@DarylO This Feature seems to have a time limit, or other restriction, on it. Old sent messages open in read-only mode, while recently-sent messages open as new messages in Compose mode.
I find this rather intuitive, and Lotus/IBM/HCL Notes does the same. Which, admittedly, is not a terribly great reference for an email client in the year 2021. Hope that changes because hell will freeze over before I can use M3 at work (regardless of how good it will be).
Pesala Ambassador
@DarylO I find it useful when sending similar, but not identical emails to more than one contact. CC or BCC lacks the personal touch.
Again, if I send from the wrong email account, I can resend it from the right one.
@DarylO It's the behavior that I expect, because it's what M2 did for over a decade. It strikes me as proper, and it's a function I need and use.
That said, it wouldn't be the end of the world if users had a setting to turn that behavior off.
