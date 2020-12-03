Vivaldi Sound/Voicemeeter
chaos_stimpy
Moin Vivaldi Team,
ist es möglich Vivaldi ein Eintrag hinzuzufügen, das man den Sound auf ein separaten Kanal legen kann? Ich nutze zurzeit ne App. Die ist aber nicht gerade Zuverläßig . Die den Vivaldi Sound dann in Voicemeeter auf ein Kanal zb A legt. Wäre cool wenn Vivaldi ein anderen Kanal bekommen könnte wie die anderen Anwendungen(Desktop/Spiele&etc)
(translated with Deepl)
Is it possible to add an entry to Vivaldi that lets you put the sound on a separate channel? I am currently using an app. But it is not very reliable. It will put the Vivaldi sound in Voicemeeter on a channel like A. Would be cool if Vivaldi could get a different channel than the other applications (Desktop/Games&etc)
Pesala Ambassador
@chaos_stimpy English only in this forum please so that other users can understand the request and vote for it.
