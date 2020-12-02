Session - Save Tile - Arrangement with Session
Hi,
If a session has more tiles, it would be nice if the sessions, when opened, remembers the state at saving
I think the tile arrangement is saved but there is a bug with opening sessions where any modified arrangement of tiled tabs is ignored and reset to default tiling (reported as (VB-68512) Arrangement of tiled tabs in Saved Session is ignored when opening Saved Session).
Pesala Ambassador
@valiowk I reported this earlier as:
VB-65100 Session Does not Remember Tiled Window Size (27/3/2020)
This could also be regarded as a missing feature, rather than a bug.
