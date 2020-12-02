To avoid all spams : please allow two times verification as in Thunderbird
-
For many people, there are two much spams.
One way to avoid them simply is
- at a first inspection time to select and retain the messages written by someone of your white list.
- at a second inspection time to throw all of the remaining messages in the garbage.
This is possible with Thunderbird but not with Vivaldi Webmail.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests