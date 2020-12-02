Start a new stack of tabs when opening links in new tabs after a certain amount
I know the tab stack thumbnail previews are being worked on already in snapshots.
But it would still be useful to have an option for those who have the "open new tabs in the current stack" option enabled so that after a certain amount of tabs (maybe user defined) are stacked then a new stack is created next to the previous one.
Pesala Ambassador
Not bad, but tbh the way i have dreamed of a better more flexible approach is for the Devs to give us some keybinding / hotkey [user-configurable] that we could press anytime we need to open a new tab from a link but have it not open in the active tabstack.
Drag the link and drop it onto the New Tab button.
@Pesala while that should work, in my case, it's for when i actually don't know how many i have opened- it's when you open a lot of new tabs in a "bulk" while scrolling through a page with lots of links to content, like items on an online store or images on an image board. but again, maybe that won't be a problem in newer versions with the new stack thumbnails view, but i wanted to be sure... and it's still an option to consider, but likely not the most important
