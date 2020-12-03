Forward as attachment
-
From time to time one needs to forward an exact copy of an email. This feature is usually called "forward as attachment". Vivaldi mail doesn't seem to support this feature yet and it'd be nice if it did.
-
@maiiler Vivaldi can neither send nor render an email as an attachment at present. Received emails "as attachments" are decoded as a 0-byte file. When how-to-render them is solved, then we might see some work on how-to-send them.
-
hstoellinger
@Ayespy Thanks! I will add my vote to implement this requirement. How do I do that? In my case my supplier wants the receiver of a message from me to send him the message for trying to track down the "culprit" as it was spoofed.
-
yojimbo274064400
Select the highlighted icon to add your vote for this feature as shown below:
Temporary workaround to send the message as an attachment would be to:
- select the message to be attached
- press
Ctrl + Sto save the message
- compose new message and attach saved .eml message before sending
-
hstoellinger
@yojimbo274064400 Excuse me, but I don't see a "ghighlighted icon" anywhere but the yellow sticked-up thumb in something that looks like a screen shot.
-
yojimbo274064400
@hstoellinger, the icon is highlight in the screenshot for clarity / visibility, its true appearance is without highlight. To add your support for a feature request select 🖒 in initial post for feature.
-
hstoellinger
Thanks! I have done so in the meantime.
Happy New Year!
-
At present it is not possible to forward message (e.g. spam) to reporting authority. My forwarded spams to reporting authority are rejected as if I am a spammer. It seems to be essential t be able to forward email messages as attachments to reduce this spam avalanche.
PLEASE PLEASE implement this feature!