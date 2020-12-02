Improve tablet experience (and experience for visually impaired with big font sizes)
Make the opened email scrollable including the parsed email header, not just the body. Otherwise the header eats the whole screen and you can't see the email and thus not use Vivaldi mail at all on a tablet .
Same goes for the "compose message" form.
@maiiler This is a Windows tablet? (I don't think any other kind of tablet could use the desktop version which contains the mail client).
@Ayespy sorry for the delay. No, I'm using notebooks (13" or less) with touch panels (convertible notebooks, notebooks with detachable keyboard, or pure notebooks with a more expensive LCD having a touch-sensitive layer on top).
After this ~1.5 months of using Vivaldi Mail, I must say this issue is the major show stopper as it's overly obtrusive to see all the headers all the time, but nearly no content of the email due to lack of space.
This is still an issue as of today .
Current:
Do you see the tiny white rectangle (<19% of the whole screen area!) showing the actual content of the email?
Ridiculous and unusable on any smaller screen (btw. the trend continues to be towards small screen notebooks so the situation will get even worse over time ).
Envisioned:
mib2berlin
@maiiler
Hi, you make a feature request and nobody vote for it in 2 Years, what do you expect?
It looks completely different on my laptops and I can scroll:
Cheers, mib
@maiiler
Hiding the two alerts (they are shown for each mail, if need) already gives half space but the scrollbars have to be embedded in the mail html by the render: a different way would be against web standard and could make upper and lower parts of mail hidden by the fields. Have you tried to play with UI size settings to take some space?
Probably you can make the alerts smaller with mods and maximize body area, just ask here if you will.
I'd focus the request on making alerts and UI more compact on small devices (<''13).
@Hadden89 @mib2berlin sorry for the late reply.
Actually the envisioned solution I "photoshoped" above seems to be the only solution. Simply because an email header can be arbitrarily large - see below. Neither collapsing nor UI sizing nor any other tricks will not bring anything if I want to see all the recipients. In which case we will need a scrollable email header. And having separately scrollable email header and separately scrollable content is just plain bad UI (ask your UX/UI experts/designers).
How could we make this issue more visible to Vivaldi product managers?
becomes:
-
I have now reported it as bug VB-100259 .
Pesala Ambassador
@maiiler The screenshots are only 760x486 pixels. What kind of tablet is this?
edwardp Ambassador
@Pesala Hm, clicking the screenshots opens images 3640x2322. I hope the forum does the same for everybody.
Either way, resolution of screenshots has nothing to do with physical size of the display (which is the only thing which matters in this thread).