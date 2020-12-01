vivaldistatus.com as additional panel together with installation
hey there
so now we have the vivaldi status page, it would be a good idea, to put the page into new webpanel which is added by default/installation (like bookmarks, notes, window etc)
as all other panels, user could hide the panel, if they think, that they don't need it.
an alternative would be a link to the statuspage at the help menu like report a bug
Pesala Ambassador
@derDay I don't think the average user will need this.
Anyone who wants the web panel or menu item can easily add it.
@Pesala
in the last hours we had a question in the german forum section from a brandnew user, if there are problems with sync, so, probably also average users could look there
and yes, I added the page to my panels and it's easy, but if you don't know, that this page exists, you don't add it
Fishoutoffire
@derday that is a good point. Could easily be removed too. I didn't even know that page is a thing and I use vivaldi for 2 years now
