Lacking of manual proxy settings in the new email panel
I have a couple of email services that I rely on a proxy server to connect,
I've tried and confirmed that there's not a proxy settings on the email panel yet.
That alone makes the whole email panel straight up unusable for me
So I do hope that the devs there could consider adding proxy support in the future
It could be a manual setting or follow a specific extension(like Proxy Switchyomega)
@ibin7777 A proxy was also requested time ago for the browser, in the meanwhile you can try this, but will affect both mail and browser. Probably you need a snapshot only for mail to test this if the proxy will break navigation.
If the proxy still don't work then, is a bug. [More infos for proxies]
