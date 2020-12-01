Mark and filter messages with attachments
In M2 we had a paper clip icon on the messages containing attachments. There was also an "attachments" category at the side panel listing messages with attachments only. There were also subcategories like documents, pictures, music etc. I think these features were very useful and would like to have them in M3 too.
In M2 we had a view called "Attachments" that would filter for all emails that have the corresponding type of attachment.
It would be an improvement over M2 to get to the attachment I'm looking for without having to click on every single email. The attachments rather than the email (container) should be at the centerpoint: when I click on "Images" I obviously am looking for a specific image in all my emails. So don't show me the list of mails, show me a photo wall and some filtering options based on date, size etc. ... a bit like a file manager
(images in signatures should be automatically filtered out)
greybeard Ambassador
I realize you are talking about Mail (which is still a work in progress so this feature may be available in the future) but I was going to say it was available in Webmail, but just checking, sadly not as you desire. Just shows which emails do have attachments... still must open each one then Open attachment.
By chance I stumbled across how Mailbird does this. I didn't know this existed but it seems to be pretty much what I was thinking of
https://support.getmailbird.com/hc/en-us/articles/220106787-Attachment-Search
I kind of support this, but I do want to find the e-mails themselves too, not just the attachments. I definitely miss a filter which shows the e-mails with attachments.
ProgRocket Supporters
Sorry, but i want to bump this. I am waiting for years for this already.
This is a related request - @mods maybe merge the two?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55079/add-standard-filter-for-attachments-kinda-like-m2
@WildEnte I've merged them. Thanks for pointing this out.
datavoid Supporters
Any word on this? Is it possible to implement this in a filter?
I came across an article about MailStore Home, and one of the features highlighted in that article is the ability to do full text search in email attachments.
Vivaldi does not add the content of email attachments to its search filter - but if we had an attachments view, the ability to search for text within email attachments would be really nice.