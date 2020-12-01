In M2 we had a view called "Attachments" that would filter for all emails that have the corresponding type of attachment.

It would be an improvement over M2 to get to the attachment I'm looking for without having to click on every single email. The attachments rather than the email (container) should be at the centerpoint: when I click on "Images" I obviously am looking for a specific image in all my emails. So don't show me the list of mails, show me a photo wall and some filtering options based on date, size etc. ... a bit like a file manager

(images in signatures should be automatically filtered out)