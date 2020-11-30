Drop-down menu for labels and flags
It would be nice to be able to choose a mail and label more quickly, i.e. without having to select the mail first. This is partially possible using the context menu, but I prefer how M2 implements pinning and label assignment.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
