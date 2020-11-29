Set differing standard account for contacts
It would be great if it would be possible to set different mail accounts as standard account, for some contacts.
So the standard account could be overruled by a setting in the contact.
For example: the standard account is [email protected] but as soon as I write a mail to a friend automatically another account like [email protected] is used.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests