Context menu for URLs/images in note panel
-
It seems that on note panel - on the full view
vivaldi://notesis ok - the context menu (excluding reload/restart/inspect and copy for plain text) is not present.
I'd like to have "open in new tab" and "copy url" feature there but if we can choose which items, even better
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests