Tab auto-reload timer and typing
PetteriKautonen
Hi,
I think this would be a good enhancement that the timed tab auto-reload would be postponed when user activity is detected. I.e. +1 minute, etc. This is already a good feature and I just ditched one useless chrome extension because of this build-in feature
