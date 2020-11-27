@DarylO

I also run Ubuntu (~13yrs) and have done exclusively for about 6 years.

You can get Opera to install. There are 2 ways.

The trick is to use the dpkg tool.

First, get the deb file, and edit its dependencies. The deb file is just a zip(gzip?) file, so open it and open the control.tar.gz file inside it, and find control (a text file) and take out the following 3 dependencies from the "Depends" line:

libgstreamer-plugins-base0.10-0 (>= 0.10.16) libgstreamer0.10-0 (>= 0.10.15) gstreamer0.10-plugins-good

Then put it back together and run:

sudo dpkg -i opera_12.16.1860_amd64.deb

That is the way I did it.

Even without editing the control file, the above method may still work, but with complaints.

Failing this, try:

sudo dpkg --unpack opera_12.16.1860_amd64.deb

This, in theory, will just put all the right files in the right places but do none of the configuration and checking