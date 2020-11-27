Auto-Label Function
I seem to recall M2 having this feature, but I don't see it in Vivaldi Mail: I would like Vivaldi Mail to automatically assign labels to particular senders. It would be even better if the mail client could learn how one labels emails and automatically label them accordingly.
Folgore101
Yes, the M2 labels were very powerful, hopefully the M3 labels will inherit their characteristics as well.
This feature of M2 is not only "powerful", it is Vital.
It is one of the reasons I still have a copy of Opera12/M2 to this day.
@phyddeaux I wish I could still run Opera 12, but unfortunately, it hasn't been supported by Ubuntu for at least a couple of years. I frankly do not understand why Vivaldi Mail is missing so many M2 features. This may be a snapshot build, but they've had years to work on this module. Instead, they've been introducing pointless features to the browser that no one has ever wanted or asked for! I don't get it.
@DarylO
I also run Ubuntu (~13yrs) and have done exclusively for about 6 years.
You can get Opera to install. There are 2 ways.
The trick is to use the dpkg tool.
First, get the deb file, and edit its dependencies. The deb file is just a zip(gzip?) file, so open it and open the control.tar.gz file inside it, and find control (a text file) and take out the following 3 dependencies from the "Depends" line:
- libgstreamer-plugins-base0.10-0 (>= 0.10.16)
- libgstreamer0.10-0 (>= 0.10.15)
- gstreamer0.10-plugins-good
Then put it back together and run:
sudo dpkg -i opera_12.16.1860_amd64.deb
That is the way I did it.
Even without editing the control file, the above method may still work, but with complaints.
Failing this, try:
sudo dpkg --unpack opera_12.16.1860_amd64.deb
This, in theory, will just put all the right files in the right places but do none of the configuration and checking
@phyddeaux Thanks for the tip! I think I'll just hold off and see if Vivaldi improves, though. The last time I used Opera 12's mail client, it lost all of my labels somehow, so there must be some bug in the app that was never corrected, so I'm hesitant to try it again. It had a lot of features, though, that I wish Vivaldi would port over!
Isn't this achievable by filtering by criteria and adding action to tag with label?