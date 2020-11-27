Add Mouse Pointer/Trackpad
-
msjazzmaven
This was a feature on my former browser, Puffin Pro, that enabled desktop functionality without having to use more hardware. I could open links with more precision, roll over images to rotate them, view in 3D or magnify sections of them. I could also scroll with the trackpad. It was a convenient and useful feature not present on my Bluetooth keyboard (Logitech K810).
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests