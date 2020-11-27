Choosing search engine in adress bar
-
ArtemiyFromMoscow
Hello! I have two keyboard layouts in my computer: english and russian. For example I want to search something in russian lanuage in DuckDuckGo (I have Google by default). I need to change my keyboard layoult to english, write "d", and then change to russian. If I change the default letter of search to russian, I will have the same problems if I want to serch something in english. Can be added many keywords to change search engine?
-
You could use numbers for nickname as a workaround.
Not the best solution but at least you won't have to switch kb layouts.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests