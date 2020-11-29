Pressing close-tab (Ctrl-W) on an empty window should close the window
A common pattern (for me at least) is pressing close-tab over and over to review tabs while closing a window. When I get to the final tab (or the empty home screen), it would be great if the Ctrl-W shortcut also could close the window. This is the default behavior in chrome, and it enables quick review of tabs as you are closing a window without switching shortcuts.
Thanks, and great work on the browser. I'm loving it so far.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@gcross2 In
vivaldi://settings/tabsuncheck “Keep Window Open When Last Tab is Closed”
Completely missed that. Thanks, that's great!
