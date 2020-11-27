Add "Share To" option in Android
PacketHauler
One thing that keeps me from using Vivaldi on Android fulltime is the ability to "Share" links to the browser directly from other apps when clicking the 'Share' button. Firefox allows this and makes it so you don't have to copy and paste things into the URL bar. It's really handy and saves lots of time.
