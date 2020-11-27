Hello DEVs

It is first time I am here .I have internet for more than 20 years and completely experience all webbrowsers.

FIRST tab in vivaldi should not be closed when show Tab bar enable. Support from closing it causes user no any access to speeddial and missing it for some seconds and undo close is appeared .this is one of reasons why I dont use chrome

please support this option in settings>TABs :

"First Tab NEVER be Closed"?