Support keep First Tab
-
Hello DEVs
It is first time I am here .I have internet for more than 20 years and completely experience all webbrowsers.
FIRST tab in vivaldi should not be closed when show Tab bar enable. Support from closing it causes user no any access to speeddial and missing it for some seconds and undo close is appeared .this is one of reasons why I dont use chrome
please support this option in settings>TABs :
"First Tab NEVER be Closed"?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests