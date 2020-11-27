Open mail view in one click
Right now, you have to click the button in the side panel and then on All messages or Inbox, but it would be nice to have the option of immediately opening the All messages section in mail view when clicking on the panel button.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
