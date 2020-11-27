Folder list in mail view?
-
I know you can open folders through the side panel, but it would be nice to have them on the left in the mail view as well, just like other mail clients.
-
@Vistaus You can move panels on the left in settings.... or you just mean the mail panels? In that case, you'll need two sidebars or a "fixed" view for mail sidebar which at the moment is only a panel.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests