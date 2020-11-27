last edited by LonM

Dear Vivaldi devs,

when you loaded a image into a browser tab, it looks very nice in Vivaldi. Great job!

But:

1: No Color picker

2: No visible "Copy Image" / "Save" button (you have always to use the context menu)

3: No visible zoom functionality (+,-, fit, 1:1) like any simple image viewer have

4: Only works for bitmaps not for SVGs

