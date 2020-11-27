Image properties for SVG
Dear Vivaldi devs,
when you loaded a image into a browser tab, it looks very nice in Vivaldi. Great job!
But:
1: No Color picker
2: No visible "Copy Image" / "Save" button (you have always to use the context menu)
3: No visible zoom functionality (+,-, fit, 1:1) like any simple image viewer have
4: Only works for bitmaps not for SVGs
(mod edit: Focus title on just the last request, as per forum rules)
Pesala
- Please vote for the existing feature request: Native Color-picker Tool
- A valid request, but the image description pane is not a web panel.
- It is a web page. Use the zoom controls on the Status Bar.
- Another valid feature request.
