Allow dialogs and prompts in web panels
The current web panels do not display the file download dialog or the yes / no prompts, which are essential in some cases, for example:
- We want to download a mail attachment in the GMail web panel
- The web panel that displays our notes is awaiting confirmation when you delete the note
Since the web panel does not handle these cases, I am forced to open the original web page in a separate tab to complete the task.
