Add 'countdown to next calendar entry' in clock
I already can set a notifier per calendar entry. If I don't know whether I set up a notifier, instead of digging into the meeting I'd like to just go to the clock and select to be notified when the next meeting starts - perhaps with a global setting to end the countdown 5, 10,.... minutes before the next meeting like in the normal calendar notification.
@WildEnte When you say clock, are you referring to the taskbar clock?
It could be great to have that!
If it is the case, I propose to add the same principle for the next task to complete and, for both, having the possibility to see the details of those by (or) hovering on them (basic details) (or) and clicking on them (access to full details).
@Ornorm yup that clock, although I wouldn't go as far as you suggest and add the countdown to the task bar (I know I have a meeting at 11am, I just can't be bothered to keep checking the clock, so I don't need a countdown there). I just want to make sure that something goes beep and pulls me out of my work focus tunnel.
