The email column, of course, has a scrollbar, but what would be really nice is a second bar that would allow one to more rapidly scroll through time. For instance, there could be a pop-up that displays the month and day when one grabs the scrollbar widget. As the user moves the widget down, the email list moves rapidly backward in time (this could be done in weekly increments). If one moves the widget in reverse, the email list would then rapidly advance forward in time. This would be a great way of locating an email by the time you think you had received it.
pauloaguia Translator
I like the idea of a time slider
But how is that different than sorting email by date and using the current scrollbar to find it? In all the views I've tried so far the email's date is always visible...
@pauloaguia I'm just suggesting it as a quicker way to pinpoint a particular date.
