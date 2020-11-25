Option to Open Web Links in Alternative Browser
I've waited many years for Vivaldi to introduce its long-promised mail client, and although I'm quite delighted that it is finally available, I've moved on to Microsoft Edge on the browser front. I would therefore appreciate the option to open web links in Vivaldi Mail in an alternative browser. Thank you. Opera 12, incidentally, had this capability, but it unfortunately would always spawn an empty tab in Opera whenever one would open a link in another browser.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests