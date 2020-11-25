Add open in background tab in speeddial
-
On desktop I use this all the time. I open speeddial and middleclick a few of the speeddial entries to open in background . I miss this in mobile version a lot. Thanks.
-
pauloaguia Translator
I would like this myself...
I guess an option to open in the background in the context menu that shows up when you long press could be the way to go here.
-
balachandarsmr
Yes, add open in new tab, new private tab in speed dial context menu.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests