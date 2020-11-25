Support HTTP basic authentication for RSS/Atom
Some feeds I use are protected by a password. They work fine with M2, but do not seem to be supported by M3, and instead of an overview, I just receive clutter.
This workaround worked for me and may be helpful for others. Create a
feeds.xmland open it with Vivaldi.
You may want to add multiple feeds.
<opml version="2.0"> <body> <outline text="Subscriptions" title="Subscriptions"> <outline text='<NAME>' type="rss" xmlUrl='<FEEDURL>' /> </outline> </body> </opml>
Sure.
- create a text file
- copy the content I pasted before. Replace
<NAME>with the name you'd like your feed to have, and replace
<FEEDURL>with the URL of your feed. Make sure that any
&in the URL is replaced with
&
- save the file as
feeds.xml
- open the file in vivaldi by pressing
CTRL+o
- accept
