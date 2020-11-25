This one is odd, because it used to exist. So it's less a 'feature' and more of a 'repair'

Anyway, at the start of the new year I returned to the 'main' office (after being away for almost a year), and have found that everyone who continues to utilize a web browser and mail client within the same app have all switched to SeaMonkey.

The reason being is very basic. It's an 'open' office (no cubicles or dividers, even for management and bosses), and lack of two pane view for the email client destroys any semblance of privacy (in that, whenever one switches to the mail panel, whatever email was last selected is on full display).

When I initially reported this (here and here), I was informed that the devs didn't consider this to be important (they weren't even aware they broke it), therefore I shouldn't hold my breath waiting for a fix. Which is fair enough. But now seeing that everybody here has abandoned Vivaldi because of it, I thought that perhaps presenting the fix as a feature request would attract enough votes to convince the powers that be (although I'm not holding my breath for that either)