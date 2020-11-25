"List View Only" as Mail view option
greybeard
I realize Vivaldi Mail / Calendar / RSS is only hours old but I have a request for the future. I have for the last 20 -25 years used a List View only as the default view for my email clients (including M2 & Vivaldi Webmail) and would like to see this (option) available in the new Vivaldi Mail.
greybeard
Many Thanks Jane.
This one is odd, because it used to exist. So it's less a 'feature' and more of a 'repair'
Anyway, at the start of the new year I returned to the 'main' office (after being away for almost a year), and have found that everyone who continues to utilize a web browser and mail client within the same app have all switched to SeaMonkey.
The reason being is very basic. It's an 'open' office (no cubicles or dividers, even for management and bosses), and lack of two pane view for the email client destroys any semblance of privacy (in that, whenever one switches to the mail panel, whatever email was last selected is on full display).
When I initially reported this (here and here), I was informed that the devs didn't consider this to be important (they weren't even aware they broke it), therefore I shouldn't hold my breath waiting for a fix. Which is fair enough. But now seeing that everybody here has abandoned Vivaldi because of it, I thought that perhaps presenting the fix as a feature request would attract enough votes to convince the powers that be (although I'm not holding my breath for that either)
@jdvernet It’s unlikely this one will see a solution anytime soon. However, I do believe it would be possible to write a modification, introducing a custom button that toggles the mail view.
Edit: For a quick CSS only solution you can use this:
#mail_detail { opacity: 0; } #mail_detail:hover { opacity: 1; }
I would definitely love to turn off the reading pane. So +1 to voting to bring this feature back... And it should be such a simple feature box to add too, at least one would think.
greybeard
@jcullins Thanks for your support. As much as I prefer that layout I am not sure how difficult it would be to implement.
@greybeard currently, i think the only saving grace for me at least is the fact that they have a unread and a unseen. So even though i make the reading pane as small as possible where i can barely see it, even though it marks it as read but unseen keeps it so that I know which emails are new and which ones weren't. I'd love to use it for keeping up with the items I need to work on, but I can take it in it's current form.
Also I would like to say that the mail portion has come a long way since it was first launched in beta a while back. Folders weren't sorted, drag and drop wasn't there, etc.. So kudos to the Vivaldi team for bring it such a long way from where it was. It's what I am currently using as my main mail client now. Just a couple of other updates like the reading pane, and sky's the limit for me.
Please, if it's a simple feature to add, be as quick as possible, because I need to do a presentation at work where I would love to encourage all my colleagues to use Vivaldi instead of 4 different software. They would hate the view with 3 narrow columns...