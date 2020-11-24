Single instance
-
It would be nice if there was an option to have only a single instance of Vivaldi.
-
@invexx You mean single window?
Because chromium and vivaldi are multi process so a single instance [of vivaldi.exe] is not possible at all.
-
madonnaragu
@Hadden89 said in Single instance:
@invexx You mean single window?
Because chromium and vivaldi are multi process so a single instance [of vivaldi.exe] is not possible at all.
No, I think they mean force one instance/main window of Vivaldi. Instead of opening new windows, these would be new tabs in the existing window.
-
@madonnaragu I thought Vivaldi already did this. Whenever I click external Internet shortcuts they open in a new tab, if Vivaldi is already open. It's only if I click on the Vivaldi launcher shortcut that it opens a new window, which seems logical since I have just specifically requested a second instance, by starting Vivaldi a second time.
-
@Poida I think the request is something similar to the old function in FF addons "force anything to be opened in the same window".
-
I still think that Vivaldi already does open everything in the same window, unless you specifically request a second instance. In what instance does a link not open on a new tab of the existing window? Any examples?
-
I think user is seeking a single instance in the task manager, even when there are multiple tabs, extensions, etc. Given the current architecture, this would be impossible. You can force Chromium to run everything in a single process, but if you do, it soon breaks down.
-
@Ayespy Ahh! If that is the feature request then, I can see that this is not presently the case. I can also see why this is not the case presently from your reply
-
@Poida There are also a few users who don't like tabs. They feel each tab should be a separate window, whereby you would have a stack of windows on your task bar, which you could hover, scan and click to jump from one window to the next - also something Vivaldi will not be doing.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests