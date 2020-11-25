Import & Export for Mail, Calendar and Feeds
I think the announcement of the mail, calendar and newsfeed features is an extremely important development. Especially since there are almost no desktop RSS readers left.
I'd like to make a general request for strong backup and import-export capabilities, for all three functions. This is essential for data sustainability, and independence from service providers and software publishers alike.
Making users comfortable they can detach their data from Vivaldi, if they ever feel like it, is essential to convincing them to commit it to Vivaldi in the first place.
I hope this request does not infringe on the forum rules, despite its general nature. I was advised to duplicate it here by the mods on Vivaldi's reddit.
Being able to import e-mails from another client is essential to the use of the client. Without the possibility to use existing mails and adresses from M2 it doesn't make sense to switch to M3 yet.
Export for individual calendars is already present.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Some of these options are already available, to an extent.
- With mail accounts using IMAP you can import your emails to Vivaldi. Whether labels, flags and other data is imported depends on what the clients you've used before and Vivaldi Mail both support.
- When you've opened (and/or prefetched) your messages, the .eml files will be available in the Mail folder in your profile (follow the Profile Path on vivaldi://about).
- Feeds can be imported using the OPML format. Instructions can be found on our help page here: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/import-feeds-from-other-feed-readers/.
- If your current calendar service provider supports CalDAV, you can also import your events to Vivaldi.
- As mentioned above, calendars can be exported from Settings > Calendar > Calendars.
Additional import and export options will be added in the future as well.
Hi @Clairvaux,
Just did a similar FR.
To avoid duplicates, are your FR focused on the Whole bunch of Data?
Take a look here for a better explanation.
Thank you.
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset
Our requests overlap only in part. Mine is a general one. I haven't even started to use the mail, calendar and feeds. So I'm not reacting to what is actually in there right now.
I'm just sharing a general opinion about what would be necessary for me to switch to Vivaldi for an email client, calendar and feeds. And I believe I'm not alone in this.
Yes, we rely on BackUps to keep all working.
Even for other settings like Search engines and other that needs currently needs Mods to be achieved.
Ok.
We'll link both to have the option for the Whole and the Separate Settings Options.
AGREE with Clairvaux!! VERY important.
Still a little, just a little bit, a little effort to convince me to replace defunct and obsolete Opera 12 as feed reader, or RSSOwl and other Email readers. I can't export OPML, easily import OPML, and nothing to do with the thread subject, but can't organise folders in the RSS feed. Again, just this little effort, easily import, export OPML and mail data.
Been following as many Vivaldi since the begining, I decided to create an account few months ago, almost there so I can jump the wagon for a full fledge browser, lol.
@pcpll well then maybe that all works when the thing is out of Beta.
There is no reason not to run M2 and M3 in parallel. I do that for months now. That will a) continuously back up your data (two clients that store locally), b) you will see when you get more value out of the new thing over the old thing, c) if it turns out sth is missing to make the switch complete, you can always easily go back.
@wildente Yes, indeed, I don't completely run them in parallel, but I am close to be doing it. The best model for me concerning reading feeds is Opera 12 and RSSOwl. RSSOwl was for me, easily the undisputed king in RSS management, and although, it isn't even that hard to replicate what made it so good and efficient : the database that can easily be backed up with external programs and portability, simple customization and themes, tags/alerts, good OPML support, and very good at managing thousands of feeds because multi-threaded. These are the same remarks that can be made of Opera 12, minus the fact that it is not multi-threaded. Vivaldi has already two very important features, like customization and multi-threading. The rest is just a matter of time ha Thanks
Danilushka
@clairvaux: I agree completely. A fundamental principle of user rights is that users own their data, not vendors, and that includes contacts and email accounts. Users should be able to control their data which means complete capability to import and export to ensure platform independence. I will not use Vivaldi Mail until that is offered.
Danilushka
TL;DR Version: A fundamental principle of user rights is that users own their data, not vendors, and that includes contacts and email accounts. Users should be able to control their data which means complete capability to import and export to ensure platform independence. Otherwise, user data is isolated on a platform under vendor control, not user control. I believe the team at Vivaldi, given their policies and mission statement, will agree with this. I will not even consider Vivaldi Mail until that is supported.
Short story, long version : I currently use a couple of PC workstations (Ubuntu Linux LTS) and a laptop (macOS) and run VMs of various OSes. I need to be able to import and export password, mail, and other data to set up and maintain my isolated VMs for OPSEC in general and specifically secure financial and email use. We all know Google scans all our emails and I suspect Apple does too (they denied self-promotion ranking of store search against Dropbox for example until caught, so I do not trust them). My password manager supports full import and export of my data. My current mail platform, Mozilla Thunderbird, does as well. For Vivaldi to be a viable candidate for email migration for me, it must support full import and export of all my data so that it remains under my control. While IMAP mail is synched cross-platform, contacts and account are not. That is why import and export in standardized formats (vcf, csv, JSON, etc.) is critical for me. To not support this is a non-starter for users concerned about data integrity and security.
mboxconverter Banned
browseruser
Has there been any progress on this? Can you export emails yet?
@browseruser No. This is not yet a priority. Too many basic fixes ahead of it.
-
@pcpll So almost one year after my initial post about bad/primitive RSS support in Vivaldi, I can still observe that there was almost close to zero improvement in RSS management. There is no folder support, I cannot easily update a feed, exporting and importing OPML is cumbersome, and what not. This is one of the sole reasons I DON'T move to Vivaldi as my native browser. RSS readers have been existing for years and even on Opera 8-9. Those two browsers last update was more than 10 years ago, they are neither in development but all have those features.
@Ayespy It is very easy to implement a good RSS reader. I have written many RSS readers in multiple languages (Python/Javascript/Bash/AutoIt). There are hundreds of open source algorithms out there to help some developer. There is no reason to delay, so much a basic (relative to Vivaldi, the somewhat successor to Opera 12), feature.
LoneRanger12
For first time used RSS feed feature of vivaldi but now wanted to add another exported file form feedly and google news and remove the ones added in vivaldi feed by exporting them but found no option for import export like it is for passwords and bookmarks. Half-baked idea which is again bad. Is it too cumbersome to get basic feature of import export? Plus no presence on mobile is also half-baked since I read morning news via travel not on laptop but mobile and tablet which are both android. Too bad.
pauloaguia Translator
@LoneRanger12 said in Import & Export for Mail, Calendar and Feeds:
but found no option for import export like it is for passwords and bookmarks
In the case of the OPML files, you can open them directly on Vivaldi and import it from there: https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-feeds/import-feeds-from-other-feed-readers/
As for bringing the feed reader to the mobile (which I would love to see as well!) I believe the most important feature would be synchronizing the read status of the articles and which ones I've deleted on other devices (I don't want to keep reading the same news in different devices, like I had to with the Opera feed reader - one of the biggest reasons why I moved to online feed readers at the time).
I can see not implementing the mail client on mobile due to space and bandwidth restrictions, for example. But for feeds I think synchronization would be the main issue. There's a feature request about adding feeds to synch, you may want to vote for it: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
LoneRanger12
@pauloaguia said in Import & Export for Mail, Calendar and Feeds:
As for bringing the feed reader to the mobile (which I would love to see as well!) I believe the most important feature would be synchronizing the read status of the articles and which ones I've deleted on other devices (I don't want to keep reading the same news in different devices, like I had to with the Opera feed reader - one of the biggest reasons why I moved to online feed readers at the time).
I would like to drive your attention towards these 2 software namely app and extension. While the app works on android mobiles and android devices like tablets, the extension works on chromium browsers.
Feeder
An awesome Libre and Open Source RSS feed reader
https://f-droid.org/en/packages/com.nononsenseapps.feeder/
Feedbro
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa
Both has all the features to be an excellent RSS feed reader. So, you can study them and see how you can implement this on mobiles and tablets where news reading and blog reading via rss feeds subbed is most important.
I dont open laptop while travelling to work to read news. I open vivaldi browser (here feeder app) to read news.
Plus feeder app provides me instant notifications to rss feed subbed, so i read notification panel and see their titles and decide to open them or not.
