TL;DR Version: A fundamental principle of user rights is that users own their data, not vendors, and that includes contacts and email accounts. Users should be able to control their data which means complete capability to import and export to ensure platform independence. Otherwise, user data is isolated on a platform under vendor control, not user control. I believe the team at Vivaldi, given their policies and mission statement, will agree with this. I will not even consider Vivaldi Mail until that is supported.

Short story, long version : I currently use a couple of PC workstations (Ubuntu Linux LTS) and a laptop (macOS) and run VMs of various OSes. I need to be able to import and export password, mail, and other data to set up and maintain my isolated VMs for OPSEC in general and specifically secure financial and email use. We all know Google scans all our emails and I suspect Apple does too (they denied self-promotion ranking of store search against Dropbox for example until caught, so I do not trust them). My password manager supports full import and export of my data. My current mail platform, Mozilla Thunderbird, does as well. For Vivaldi to be a viable candidate for email migration for me, it must support full import and export of all my data so that it remains under my control. While IMAP mail is synched cross-platform, contacts and account are not. That is why import and export in standardized formats (vcf, csv, JSON, etc.) is critical for me. To not support this is a non-starter for users concerned about data integrity and security.