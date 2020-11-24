Favorites/Reordering mail panel
As someone who likes to keep his mail accounts separated I am not a big fan of "combined inboxes" or "all messages" folders.
Usually I like to have my different Inboxes at the very top of the list.
Would it be possible to make rearranging the and hiding the different items in the mail panel possible? And ideally add a favorites folder where users can drag and drop their different mail folders.
While I especially love the unified inbox, I agree that the items should be rearrangable or even hideable (e.g. filters if someone should not use them).
The unified inbox doesn't even show any mails for me.
Now works after following the steps in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53457/mail-fix-send
@Vistaus said in Favorites/Reordering mail panel:
The unified inbox doesn't even show any mails for me.
pauloaguia Translator
Like @jumpsq I also like the unified inbox but agree that changing the order of the folders would be interesting. I do, however, see a potential issue with that - moving, say, a filter to the area of the feeds or the personalized folders has the potential of making things very awkward very quickly... If this is implemented there might need to be some constraints in place to allow moving a particular view only to certain areas (which poses its own challenges as well, from a user interface point of view).
That Favorites folder would probably be a very simple workaround to that problem and I think it has a better probability of being implemented
I like the idea of this. I'd also like to be able to have the Unified Unread folder be visible outside of All Messages, so that it would always be visible. A one click way to get to all my unseen messages without having to open anything else up first.
Plus one for reordering categories. Indeed I keep separate mailboxes for separate things, so grouping by mailbox is a meaningful thematic grouping too. I definitely do not want to merge them together in one list.
jrsilvey Ambassador
I have wanted to have an email client with a good Unified inbox. Linux is an exceptional platform but none of the Email Clients they have fit with my work flow.
I would like to see the Unified Inbox a feature that could be turned on or off.
More importantly, I would like to strongly agree with @Topha and @jumpsq in that the items listed in Mail should be able to be rearranged and hidden.
Furthermore I would very much like to see the Feeds section listed on the Mail Panel able to exist in this Panel or as an option listed on the Start Page. The feature was a part of a larger set of ideas I had about the Feeds section that you can read here.
Great work so far! Keep it up!
edwardp Ambassador
I would like to see sorting allowed for individual accounts.
In Vivaldi Stable, with the Mail Client enabled through Experiments, the accounts are listed in alphabetical order by account username.
I would like to be able to hold shift and reorder flags, labels, accounts, and folders just like I can reorder buttons in the address bar. Specifically, I want a few important folders on top of everything else.
Completely agree. if you combine
- reordering ability and favorites like in outlook
- labels with the name of the "to" address for the unified inbox like in gmail
this becomes the best email client hands down, no discussion.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This feature has now been implemented in Vivaldi Mail 1.0.
To reorder and hide/show sections in the Mail Panel, go to Settings > Mail > Mail Settings > Mail Panel Order and Visibility.
@jane-n I came across this thread in a search... Just to clarify, as far as I can tell the OP and the discussion here ask for the ability to reorder items within a category, too. The implemented feature you refer to "only" allows reordering and visibility of the main categories in the panel (which was a very welcome addition)
I'm just mentioning this because your reply above seems to indicate that you consider the request closed, I guess most of the people discussing here would like to see this go further
Specifically reordering the items in the all accounts section has also been requested (you could argue that the thread here and bits of the discussion would cover that as a special case of the same thing)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55327/sort-email-account-order
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@WildEnte
Instead of reopening a mostly completed feature request, I think it's better to focus on the "Sort email account order" feature request and create new requests for the options that aren't covered by Stardepp's request.