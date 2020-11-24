I have wanted to have an email client with a good Unified inbox. Linux is an exceptional platform but none of the Email Clients they have fit with my work flow.

I would like to see the Unified Inbox a feature that could be turned on or off.

More importantly, I would like to strongly agree with @Topha and @jumpsq in that the items listed in Mail should be able to be rearranged and hidden.

Furthermore I would very much like to see the Feeds section listed on the Mail Panel able to exist in this Panel or as an option listed on the Start Page. The feature was a part of a larger set of ideas I had about the Feeds section that you can read here.

Great work so far! Keep it up!