Favicon-only tab bar and curved screen edges.
A part of my screen, which has curved edges, interferes with the bottom tab bar. Especially when there is only one tab, it's ugly. I'm currently not using it.
I'm suggesting having an option to have Favicon-only tab bar (no page title) option and having tabs centered instead of from the left to be friendly with curved screen edges, especially since the navigation bar cannot be an excuse already as people switch to gesture based navigation.
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests