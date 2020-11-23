Over the course of several years, this is the third time I've tried to give Vivaldi a chance on Android. But, still nope, the navigation bar is completely unnecessary and takes up precious space. Back to Brave it is, once again!

The sad part is that Vivaldi is supposed to be the more customizable browser of the two, but the bottom bar is easily removable with Brave, but not with Vivaldi. There actually is an option to hide the status bar in Vivaldi, but it will still appear again when scrolling up on a website, which I find extremely distracting. Worse still, the bottom bar often overlays/hides part of the website, as is the case in this very forum!