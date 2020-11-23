Hide the bottom navigation bar
How about giving us the option to ALWAYS hide the bottom navigation bar? It's not needed, especially with Android 10's gesture navigation. It's taking up precious space.
balachandarsmr
Yes it's taking too much space on android 8.1 too.
This is the biggest problem I have with Vivaldi on Android. I almost didn't start using it because of it.
I never use the feature and the bottom bar either takes space or distracts while sliding away.
@qazsernos I agree. An option to hide it would be great.
kismarian98 Translator
Would love an option to hide botton bar permanently since I never use it.
Also would be cool to have an option to keep tabs on top and address bar at the bottom.
hi there,
Please provide us an option with only top address bar activated and no bottom bar also if possible in thar case move the probable functions of bottom bar to top address bar.
You guys claim that vivaldi is most customizable according to every user trust me some users really appreciate to have only one address bar and that too at the top.
Regards.
+1 here. Why does bottom bar even exist?
When you have tab bar and gesture navigation the point of bottom bar is missing.
Home button - who use this in 2023?
Back and forward - back is achieved by gesture and forward is in that customizable bar under the Vivaldi button
Bookmarks - its also in vivaldi button menu
Tabs - part of it is Tab bar. And ability to switch between private tabs, cloud tabs etc should be in vivaldi menu. Since it's not something you use all the time, so it shouldn't be always on screen.
Vivaldi team - PLEASE give us the option to hide this.
This is literally the only thing stopping me from using Vivaldi.
Still no update on this?
Same here. The navigation bar taking too much screen space is the only reason why I haven't switched to Vivaldi as my main browser on mobile as well. On tablets the experience is much better compared to phones, and I don't really see why it should. The new UI resizing options further allow us to increase screen space availability, and that's great. Now the only thing left is the navigation bar. Please, give us an option to hide it
P-p-pleeeease!
Over the course of several years, this is the third time I've tried to give Vivaldi a chance on Android. But, still nope, the navigation bar is completely unnecessary and takes up precious space. Back to Brave it is, once again!
The sad part is that Vivaldi is supposed to be the more customizable browser of the two, but the bottom bar is easily removable with Brave, but not with Vivaldi. There actually is an option to hide the status bar in Vivaldi, but it will still appear again when scrolling up on a website, which I find extremely distracting. Worse still, the bottom bar often overlays/hides part of the website, as is the case in this very forum!
Incredible: If you move the address bar to the bottom, it will replace the useless navigation bar. This means the developers probably know that the navigation bar is actually useless.
Unfortunately, I don't want to have the address bar at the bottom...
@dereineda said in Hide the bottom navigation bar:
К сожалению, я не хочу иметь адресную строку внизу...
+1
Hey, Vivaldi team. Any chance we can get an option to hide this?
Please, please could you add this option. It would free up valuable screen space and make for a much cleaner look. Xodo Pdf Editor, for example, does this to good effect. Thanks
mib3berlin
@zak75
Hi, this request have 20 user votes in 4 Years, you can vote with the like button in the first post.
I would not wait for it.
If you scroll down the bar disappears, thats fine to me and therefor I don't support this request.
Cheers, mib
@zerxx said in Hide the bottom navigation bar:
+1 here. Why does bottom bar even exist?
When you have tab bar and gesture navigation the point of bottom bar is missing.
Home button - who use this in 2023?
I use it and I'm sure I'm not the only one. It's a handy button to go back to XP. I can also hang a bookmarklet on this button, e.g. "quick enable fullscreen-mode".
Back and forward - back is achieved by gesture and forward is in that customizable bar under the Vivaldi button
Yeah, but there's no back and forth story. This is one of the striking features of Vivaldi browser on android!
Bookmarks - its also in vivaldi button menu
Now there's a bottom menu button with as many as five tabs!
Tabs - part of it is Tab bar. And ability to switch between private tabs, cloud tabs etc should be in vivaldi menu. Since it's not something you use all the time, so it shouldn't be always on screen.
At the bottom, a visual selector that supports drag-n-drop is called up. It is really well done.