Firefox has a nice feature to decide if we want page actions to be shown in the address bar or pin them into an overflow menu.
With the new QR code feature in the recent snapshot, the right side of the address bar becoming too crowded for my taste. I would like to have the ability to organize them like I can do it in Firefox.
Edit: Screenshot
You can right click on each item and pin/unpin them.
@Nekomajin Can you post a screenshot/gif of this feature?
@Hadden89
I've edited the request.
You can add/remove items via context menu.
Good feature I think.
