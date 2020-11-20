Option to set maximum width of a page
Use case:
I have a fairly large window on Vivaldi so that I can get 2-3 tabs tiled side by side. So this means when I open a single tab, it is unnecessarily wide if the site scales to it, leading to long lines of text etc.
Fix: Add the option to set maximum width of a page so that the page cannot expand too large.
