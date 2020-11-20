Include option for "show bookmark bar" for large screen devices such as tablet
On android tablets 10" and above, there's plenty of real estate to essentially emulate the entire UI of the desktop version.
One blatantly missing feature would be to have the option to 'always show bookmark bar' so users have quick access to their bookmarks, just like they do on the desktop.
An alternative would be to reproduce the 'panel' slider we have on the desktop including notes, bookmarks, etc.
Thank you.
