Capture {and save to Cloud storage}
-
I like the built-in capture feature but I can only see an option to save as a file.
It would be good to have a save to cloud option as well (or similar) which generates a link to the screenshot as well (as many live chat features don't allow you to attach files for example).
Currently, I'm having to capture the page and then manually upload the file to somewhere in order to embed online as well in some cases.
-
@zigojacko Try setting the Capture Storage Folder to DropBox
-
@Pesala I got rid of Dropbox in our business years ago due to performance issues.
Does it have any other storage options? And where can I find this setting? Thanks.
-
@zigojacko Settings, Webpages, Image Capture, Capture Storage Folder (Browse to select).
-
@Pesala Ah I see. Thanks but this isn't going to be much help.
I mean something like Droplr.com where you can capture the web page and it will automatically save it to the cloud and redirect you to the link containing the uploaded image which you can just share with anyone quickly.
Changing the storage to Dropbox or Drive for example means I'd then have to launch another app just to get the public link not to mention change the privacy of the screenshot. It's far too long-winded.
-
@zigojacko FastStone Capture has an option to save a file to your server via FTP. I didn't have much luck when I tried, but I don't need it. I am sure it works just fine.
There are no votes for this request after nearly three years, so maybe FastStone Capture, or some other screen capture program, would be a better solution.
I have nothing against the request - it would be useful to some for sharing images, but I don't need it.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests