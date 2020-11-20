Additional field in bookmark edit dialogue to set bookmark thumbnail URL
datdinhquoc
By the moment, only local image file can be set as bookmark icon, when choosing 'Edit' on popup menu of bookmark there's no input box for thumbnail (icon) URL:
Should be there an additional field for icon URL?
