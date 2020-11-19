When invoking "close tab" from the quick commands panel, force closing of pinned tabs
I use the checkbox which prevents pinned tabs from being closed, which prevents automatic
ctrl+wfrom closing something I'd need in a moment. However, sometimes I need to close pin tabs. Currently, this means that I first need to unpin tab, and then to close it. It would be nice if I I just use "Close Tab" action from quick commands.
