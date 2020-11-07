Suggestion (SS): 31 Classification: macos spaces

add "move tab to new window and move it to the left/right macos spaces at the same time", this means i need to right click on the tab, i choose move to "macos space right" or "macos space left" and you separate it (= you create a new window) and you move it to left or right. if on the right there is no spaces available, when i choose such option, you simply generate a new space and move the window. this would avoid a lot of manual steps.

(mod edit: clarified title to make it applicable to more users)